Ariana Grande Jokes That Her Instagram Account Is A Pete Davidson Update Account

Ariana Grande isn't afraid to make fun of herself!
The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer took to Instagram to share a cute photo with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and had a little fun with the caption.
"i am but a pete Davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes)," she wrote.
Ari and Pete haven’t been shy about sharing lots of cute photos and videos with each other since they started dating.
On Friday, the "SNL" star took to Instagram to share a sweet kissing snap.
"feel the love," he wrote.
And back in May, Ari shared the cutest hugging pic with her man.
"i thought u into my life," she wrote. "woah ! look at my mind."
Ari and Pete are one cute couple!
-- Stephanie Swaim