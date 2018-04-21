Ariana Grande Performs New Single 'No Tears Left To Cry' At Coachella 2018!

Ariana Grande turned it up in the desert!
The 24-year-old songstress made a surprise appearance during the second weekend of Coachella 2018 to perform her new single "No Tears Left to Cry" for the first time!
The crowd went wild when Ariana stepped out on the main stage during Kygo's set on Friday, April 20. She looked gorgeous in a purple crop top and matching ruffled skirt with her platinum blonde hair swept back in a high ponytail.
In addition to her new song, the pop star also sang a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing" for fans at the music festival.
Ariana later shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Coachella featuring her family and friends. "First time performing No Tears tonight at Coachella," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @kygomusic for having me!"
"No Tears Left to Cry" is the first release from the Grammy nominee since the devastating terror attack at her Manchester concert last year. She dropped the highly-anticipated single on Thursday, April 19, along with a stunning music video directed by Dave Meyers.
Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Ariana's boyfriend Mac Miller shared a sweet message on Twitter to congratulate his girlfriend on her new track. "Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind," he wrote.
