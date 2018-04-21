Ariana Grande Performs New Single 'No Tears Left To Cry' At Coachella 2018!

Ariana Grande turned it up in the desert!

The 24-year-old songstress made a surprise appearance during the second weekend of Coachella 2018 to perform her new single "No Tears Left to Cry" for the first time!

The crowd went wild when Ariana stepped out on the main stage during Kygo's set on Friday, April 20. She looked gorgeous in a purple crop top and matching ruffled skirt with her platinum blonde hair swept back in a high ponytail.