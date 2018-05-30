Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Make It Instagram Official With Adorable 'Harry Potter' Themed Pic

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship is off to a magical start.

The couple became Instagram official after Pete shared an adorable snap with the pop star to his Instagram on Wednesday.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member is seen with his arm around Ariana rocking "Harry Potter" robes. While Pete is representing Gryffindor with his sweater, Ari proves she's still a "Dangerous Woman" by wearing Slytherin green.