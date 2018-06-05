Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Social Media PDA Continues With Even More Flirty Comments

The 24-year-old debuted her stunning new look on the cover of this month's British Vogue, and her man is clearly a big fan!

After Ariana shared the pics to her Instagram on Monday, the "SNL" star gushed, "Ummmmmm hiiiiiiiiiiii. I'm the luckiest contest winner ever." 

Ari adorably hit back with, "Nahhhh i am" along with a jumble of letters to represent her loss for words. Too cute!

READ: Pete Davidson Gets 2 Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoos Days After Confirming Their Relationship

The couple went public with a cute "Harry Potter"-themed snap on Pete's Instagram earlier this week, and Ari followed up with a PDA photo of Pete giving her a smooch on the cheek.

READ: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Make It Instagram Official With Adorable 'Harry Potter' Themed Pic

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

(Instagram)

Pete even made his love for the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer permanent with two tattoos – a black bunny mask behind his ear and "AG" on his thumb. 

Looks like Ariana and Pete are living on "Honeymoon Avenue!"

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News