Ariana Grande As Regina George Is The Most Fetch Thing You'll See This Week

Ariana Grande is so fetch!

The singer has been seemingly teasing what will most likely be her most iconic music video ever for her hit, "Thank U, Next."

It appears that Regina George and the rest of the plastics will be making appearances in vid.

you’re like really pretty

Ari took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself dressed up as Rachel McAdams' iconic character, Regina George.

The pop star shared a photo of herself in blonde hair, rocking Regina's iconic outfit, complete with a tank that reads, "A little bit dramatic," and a Louis Vuitton purse.

"You're like really pretty," she wrote.

Ari's plastics squad included "Dynasty" star Elizabeth Gillies as Cady Heron and the OG Aaron Samuels himself aka Jonathan Bennett.

The singer's "Burn Book" looks authentic, but the words on the book have been replaces with "Thank U, Next."

coming soon

It seems like "Thank U, Next" will have a bunch of iconic teen movie references in it.

Including an homage to "Bring It On."

‪‘i transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast resort ........ ok i’ve never cheered before so what?’‬ #thankunext

As well as "Legally Blonde"!

new best friend .... thank u, next

Who else is super excited to see the video for "Thank U, Next"?!

-- Stephanie Swaim

