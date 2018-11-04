Ariana Grande Releases 'Thank U, Next' & Everyone Is Loving It!

Ariana Grande is getting a lot of love.
The superstar singer dropped her new song, "Thank U, Next" on Saturday night (after teasing it on Twitter earlier in the day) and it mentions her exes by name.
In the new single, Ari talks about learning from her relationships over the years and growing into the person she is now.
"Even almost got married/And for Pete I’m so thankful," she sings in lyrics about comedian Pete Davidson, who mentioned their breakup in a respectful tone during a Weekend Update segment on "Saturday Night Live," which aired a short while after the tune's release.
Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, said he was staying up late watching the reactions roll in.
"Up at 4 am listening to #thankunext and watching people react. @ArianaGrande this is a triumph. So proud of you," he tweeted.
A host of celebs commented on Ariana's Instagram page following the release.
"You are so epic!!! Proud of you!" Khloe Kardashian wrote.
"Best song ever," Kristin Chenoweth commented.
Comments on Ariana Grande's Instagram post, Nov. 4, 2018 (Instagram)
Halsey tweeted, "Don’t talk to me about anything but Ariana for the next 72 hours pls."
On Saturday, while tweeting with fans, Ariana revealed that "Thank U, Next" will also be the name of her new album.