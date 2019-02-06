Ariana Grande Reportedly Backs Out Of The Grammys

There are still plenty of tears left to cry – because Ariana Grande will not be attending the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Variety reports Ari is saying “thank you, next” to the gig after disagreements with Grammy producers over which song the 25-year-old singer would perform at the award show on Feb. 10. A source claims the Nickelodeon alum was “insulted” when producers refused her request to sing her latest single, “7 Rings.”

Settling on a compromise, it was agreed that “7 Rings” could be performed as part of a medley, but Ariana backed out after producers insisted they choose the second song. These creative constraints were not imposed on any other artist performing at the show, the Variety source added.

To make the situation even more awkward, the “thank u, next” hitmaker has been featured on billboards promoting the Grammys all over Los Angeles…

Not only was Ariana’s performance one the most highly anticipated, she also has two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Performance for “God Is A Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener.”

The good news is, we have plenty of diverse performances to look forward to. Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cardi B, Dan and Shay, Shawn Mendes, and Diana Ross are among the list of performers we can expect at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Not to mention that 15-Grammy winner Alicia Keys is hosting!

So we can just keep breathin and breathin until Ariana (maybe) changes her mind?

