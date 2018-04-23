Ariana Grande Reveals The Beautiful Meaning Of 'No Tears Left To Cry' In Behind-The-Scenes Look Of Her New Music Video

In the avant garde video, Ariana struts through a hallway, dances on a ceiling and climbs a high-flying staircase overlooking a futuristic cityscape. Director Dave Meyers shared the beautiful meaning behind its concept.

"We wanted to explore was the disorientation that you go through in life, and the quest we all go through to find the ground again," he said. "We sort of flirt with the ambiguity of if you need to find the ground, or if the ground is what you make of it."