Ariana Grande Reveals The Beautiful Meaning Of 'No Tears Left To Cry' In Behind-The-Scenes Look Of Her New Music Video

Ariana Grande just revealed how she defied gravity in her new music video!
The 24-year-old singer released a behind-the-scenes look at "No Tears Left To Cry" on Monday, giving fans a look at how the magical visual came together.
(Getty Images)
In the avant garde video, Ariana struts through a hallway, dances on a ceiling and climbs a high-flying staircase overlooking a futuristic cityscape. Director Dave Meyers shared the beautiful meaning behind its concept.
"We wanted to explore was the disorientation that you go through in life, and the quest we all go through to find the ground again," he said. "We sort of flirt with the ambiguity of if you need to find the ground, or if the ground is what you make of it."
The behind-the-scenes video also shows Ariana's squad supporting her on set as she flies over the set – except her bodyguard who hilariously reveals he's scared of heights!
"I'd do anything for you, but that hanging s**t, that's where I draw the line," he tells Ari. "Feet on the ground, I'm here for you. Feet in the air? Not so much."
Watch the full vid below!