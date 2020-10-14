Ariana Grande Reveals New Album Is Coming This Month

Ariana Grande fans are freaking out!

The 27-year-old singer surprised everyone when she revealed that her upcoming album will be released in October.

“I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she tweeted. Thousands of fans immediately began reacting to the unexpected news with excitement.

Ariana reportedly reunited her “Thank U, Next” collaborators during quarantine to work on the new album, singer-songwriter Tayla Parx revealed in an interview with Insider.

“The ‘Thank U, Next’ crew did get back together over quarantine — after like, five COVID tests, literally,” Parx said. “We just kind of let it happen naturally, same way as the last album.” Adding, “I think she has to tell you more about [the album] herself, but I can tell you she’s made, yet again, another evolution.”

Even though Ariana herself has been mum about the details of her upcoming music, Tayla gave us some hints about what we can expect.

“And that’s what I’m here for, that’s the type of music that I want to create with artists. Music that allows them to show different sides of themselves with each project. And we’re just going to get to know her even more this time around, which I’m really excited for the world to see,” Tayla shared.

The “7 Rings” songstress did reveal a snippet of the music she was working in September with an Instagram video, captioning the post with, “brb.”

In August, Ariana and Lady Gaga slayed The 2020 MTV VMA Awards performance of their hit song, “Rain On Me.” Mother monster hinted at her special bond with the singer during her acceptance speech for Best Collaboration.

“Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters, and you know, girl this is for us! You know we’ve both been through some s**t together but we were willing to share that with each other. Ari I love you,” Lady Gaga began. “I feel like when we were in the studio we turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds.”

The two women were probably both going through some serious heartbreak at the time that they were working together. In 2018, Lady Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino and Ariana also ended her own engagement to Pete Davidson.

Lady Gaga’s winning streak didn’t stop there either. She and Ari also picked up Best Song At the VMAs and Lady Gaga also won Artist Of The Year.