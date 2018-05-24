Ariana Grande Reveals Permanent Bee Tattoo She Got As Tribute To Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande will always remember the 22 people killed and 139 wounded at her concert at her Manchester concert on May 22, 2017.

The singer took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of the back of her neck where she got a small bee tattooed behind her ear in honor of the victims.

The worker bee has been a symbol of the hardworking people living in Manchester. Several members of Ariana's crew got inked with the symbol at the One Love Manchester concert last year. Ariana clearly got inked with the tribute too but had the bumblebee design styled with hearts as the wings. She captioned the photo, "Forever."