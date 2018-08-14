Ariana Grande Roasts A Fan's Manicure After They Leak Her Album Early: 'Not This Thumb'

Ariana Grande just gave this fan a giant thumbs down.
The pop star is set to release her hotly-anticipated studio album "Sweetener" this Friday, but one over-eager fan already managed to get their hands on a physical copy of the CD. On Monday, a fan account leaked pictures of what the hard copy of the album looks like, including the insert and back cover.
Ariana – who always keeps it real on social media – was having none of this shady business. After she caught the leak, she savagely clapped back at the fan by giving them the finger.
"I mean if somebody’s gonna leak what my hard copies looks like please handle this first ..... please. this music is..... too good for this," she wrote.
The "God is a Woman" singer continued to nail the fan's manicure, declaring a thumb war on the leaker for ruining the "Sweetener" hard copy reveal. "like a. illegal b. i worked too damn hard for this nail to be featured on my hard copy debut c. i can't," she wrote.
Despite the unfortunate album spoiler, Ari refuses to let anything ruin the hard work she's put into her forthcoming record. She even "leaked" it herself – directing fans to her official website to purchase their pre-orders before "Sweetener" drops.