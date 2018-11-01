Ariana Grande Seemingly Shades Pete Davidson After 'SNL' Proposal To Maggie Rogers: 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Pete Davidson's latest joke about his failed engagement isn't doing him any favors with his former fiancée.
In a promo for this weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live," the comedian squeezed in a self-deprecating reference to his aborted marriage plans with Ariana Grande. But this time, the night's musical guest, Maggie Rogers, was the subject of his impulsive affection.
"Hey, Maggie," Pete said, casually introducing himself to the singer-songwriter. "You wanna get married?"
"No," she replied.
"0 for 3," he sighed at her rejection.
The joke didn't escape the notice of Ariana, who penned a series of now-deleted subtweets hours after the video was posted.
"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote, likely alluding to her famously social media-avoidant ex.
Then, in three simple words, she hinted to fans that she was moving on: "Thank u, next."
(Twitter / @arianagrande)
(Twitter / @arianagrande)
To make the intended target of her shade even more obvious, Ariana retweeted a fan's snarky reaction to the "SNL" promo.
"Tag yourself I'm Maggie," the Arianator meme-d.
The "Dangerous Woman" singer then shared the fan's quip with a simple period, a reminder that she could certainly see herself in Maggie's shoes.
(Twitter / @arianagrande)
Soon after, Ariana wrapped up her Twitter spree, admitting that she'd need to reel back the sass in the future.
"K that’s the last time we do that," she wrote. "Love you 🖤 finishing the album."
(Twitter / @arianagrande)
(Twitter / @arianagrande)
While Ari seems to be stepping away from the drama for now, the pop star's fans seemed excited that her claws had come out post-split.
"Ariana Grande is finally coming for Pete and his mediocre jokes!!!!!" one zinged.