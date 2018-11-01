Ariana Grande Seemingly Shades Pete Davidson After 'SNL' Proposal To Maggie Rogers: 'Thank U, Next'

Pete Davidson's latest joke about his failed engagement isn't doing him any favors with his former fiancée.



In a promo for this weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live," the comedian squeezed in a self-deprecating reference to his aborted marriage plans with Ariana Grande. But this time, the night's musical guest, Maggie Rogers, was the subject of his impulsive affection.



"Hey, Maggie," Pete said, casually introducing himself to the singer-songwriter. "You wanna get married?"

"No," she replied.



"0 for 3," he sighed at her rejection.