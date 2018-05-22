Ariana Grande Sends Love To Fans On Manchester Anniversary

Ariana Grande shared a message of hope with fans Tuesday as dignitaries, survivors and first responders gathered to mark the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.

The pop star told survivors and the families of victims that she was "thinking of you all today and every day."

"I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day," she wrote in a tweet that included a bee, the civic symbol of Manchester.