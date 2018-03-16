Ariana Grande Sends Sweet Message To Manchester Through Pal Niall Horan

Niall Horan & Ariana Grande (Getty Images)
Ariana Grande continues to keep the city of Manchester close to her heart.
Niall Horan took a moment during his concert at the O2 Apollo theatre in Manchester on Thursday to pass along a sweet message from the "Dangerous Woman" singer.
"By the way, I spoke to Miss Ariana Grande earlier today and she sends her love to the people of Manchester," he said. "She told me to make sure to tell you that, so she sends her love."
Here is a Video of @NiallOfficial saying “By the way, I spoke to Miss Ariana Grande earlier today and she sends her love to the people of Manchester. She told me to make sure to tell you that, so she sends her love.” #FlickerWorldTourManchester pic.twitter.com/zuEF9Xk5fL— Ariana World Update (@Arianaworldupd2) March 15, 2018
The former One Directioner brought his Flicker World Tour to the same arena where 22 people died during a terror attack after an Ariana concert nearly one year ago.
"Manchester you were a dream," Niall tweeted after the performance. "Thank you. Can't wait to do it all again tomorrow in this amazing city."
The UK native previously joined Ariana for the One Love Manchester benefit concert – helping raise millions of dollars for the victims and their families. Niall praised how Ariana handled the tragedy in an interview with "Shortlist."
"Backstage I was with Ariana Grande, and she was telling me stories of visiting the hospital, meeting families of the victims, and she was clearly really emotional about what was going to happen," he said about the event. "It hit me that this was history being made, right before our eyes."
Ari and Niall are Manchester strong!