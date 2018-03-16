Ariana Grande Sends Sweet Message To Manchester Through Pal Niall Horan

Ariana Grande continues to keep the city of Manchester close to her heart.

Niall Horan took a moment during his concert at the O2 Apollo theatre in Manchester on Thursday to pass along a sweet message from the "Dangerous Woman" singer.

"By the way, I spoke to Miss Ariana Grande earlier today and she sends her love to the people of Manchester," he said. "She told me to make sure to tell you that, so she sends her love."