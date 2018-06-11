Ariana Grande Shares Vague 'I Love You' Message On Twitter After Engagement To Pete Davidson Is Announced

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande (Instagram)
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after a whirlwind couple weeks of dating.
A source close to Pete confirmed to Access that he and the 24-year-old songbird were engaged. Ariana responded to the swirl of news with a post on Twitter with a bunch of "See No Evil" monkey emojis and the words "I love u," "sm" and "ok bye" interspersed into it.
While the message doesn't exactly scream, "I'm engaged," it definitely gave fans reason to pause. Her vague tweet was the last in a series of very random tweets earlier in the day.
She started the afternoon by tweeting "Wow I love you so f—king much."
Then she added "got a bed w your name on it."
And "tell them how I'm defying gravity."
If you put it all together it does seem to add up to Ariana saying she's prepping for a big move with her main squeeze. Right!?
Ariana and the "SNL" star first started dating a couple weeks ago and confirmed their romance with an Instagram post about how much they love "Harry Potter."