Ariana Grande Shares Vague 'I Love You' Message On Twitter After Engagement To Pete Davidson Is Announced



While the message doesn't exactly scream, "I'm engaged," it definitely gave fans reason to pause. Her vague tweet was the last in a series of very random tweets earlier in the day.





She started the afternoon by tweeting "Wow I love you so f—king much."





Then she added "got a bed w your name on it."





And "tell them how I'm defying gravity."





If you put it all together it does seem to add up to Ariana saying she's prepping for a big move with her main squeeze. Right!?





Ariana and the "SNL" star first started dating a couple weeks ago and confirmed their romance with an Instagram post about how much they love "Harry Potter."



