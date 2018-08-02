Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes & Logic With Ryan Tedder To Perform The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana, who scored five nods this year, is tapped to give a powerful performance of her new single "God is a Woman," while Shawn will take the VMAs stage with his anthemic hit "In My Blood." Rapper Logic is tapped to perform his new single, "One Day," featuring Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic for the first time ever.

Fans can still vote on which artists they think should receive the prestigious "moon person" award across categories like "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Collaboration" and more. "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B leads this year's nominations with 10 nods.

More performers are slated to be announced leading up to the show's broadcast. The 2018 MTV VMAs will air live on August 20 from Radio City Music Hall.