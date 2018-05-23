Ariana Grande Shuts Down Sexist Twitter Troll Who Blamed Her For Mac Miller's DUI

While Ariana typically uses her social media as a means to spread positivity with her fans, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer decided to shut down the sexist narrative that shamed her for ending the relationship.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem," she wrote.