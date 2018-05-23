Ariana Grande Shuts Down Sexist Twitter Troll Who Blamed Her For Mac Miller's DUI

Heads up haters – Ariana Grande is still a "Dangerous Woman."
On Wednesday, the 24-year-old superstar clapped back at a viral tweet that blamed her for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's recent DUI.
"Mac Miller … getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album … is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the tweet read.
While Ariana typically uses her social media as a means to spread positivity with her fans, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer decided to shut down the sexist narrative that shamed her for ending the relationship.
"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem," she wrote.
Ari went on to open up about the painful split, insinuating that there were serious issues between her and Mac.
"Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening, but it was," she added. "I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out."
The fan who wrote the original tweet replied with an apology to Ariana, which she gladly accepted.
Mac, whose legal name is Malcolm McCormick, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI at 1:50am last Thursday. The couple dated for a year and a half before calling it quits earlier this month.
A source confirmed to Access that Ariana is now casually dating "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson.