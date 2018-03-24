Ariana Grande Sings 'Be Alright' At March For Our Lives Rally In Washington D.C. — Watch!

Ariana Grande performed her hit song "Be Alright" off her Dangerous Woman album on Saturday at the March For Our Lives Rally in Washington D.C.



"This is for those brilliant students here today that are leading this march and for everybody participating today. Thank you so much for fighting for change and for love and safety and for our future," Ariana told the crowd of thousands at the rally.

She also shared photos from the rally on her Instagram Story, where she was seen hugging and taking selfies with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Ariana was joined by thousands of marchers at the rally at the capitol. George Clooney, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katie Couric and more stars were also in attendance.



