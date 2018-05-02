Ariana Grande Tears Up As Jimmy Fallon Applauds Her Strength & Support For Manchester

(NBC)
Ariana Grande may have "No Tears Left To Cry," but she still can't help but get emotional discussing the horrific attack at her Manchester Arena concert.
The multi-platinum singer took over "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday, marking her first major TV appearance since the terror attack nearly one year ago.
While Ari and Jimmy kept the show light – from remixing Usher's hit "Yeah" into a country tune and impersonating Jennifer Coolidge in "Legally Blonde" – the 24-year-old got visibly shaken when Manchester was brought up.
"I know you haven't done any interviews, and I understand that. I just want to say thank you so much, for coming on our show and being strong … for entertaining and showing up," Jimmy told her. "Going back to Manchester and doing a benefit – I thought that was so awesome of you. I just think you're so awesome and so strong."
"Thank you," Ariana replied. The Grammy nominee appeared to fight back tears as she sniffled and looked away from the camera.
The Manchester Arena bombing killed 22 people, and injured over 100 others. Ariana honored the victims and survivors of the attack in her "No Tears Left To Cry" music video with a Manchester bee, showing it fly across the screen before the video fades to black.
Now, the pop superstar hopes to spread love and positivity with her music as she readies the release of her fourth studio album, "Sweetener."
"It's kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone's life, or somebody else who brings light to your life – sweetening the situation," she told Jimmy about the album's title.
"Sweetener" is expected to drop this summer.