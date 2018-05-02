Ariana Grande Tears Up As Jimmy Fallon Applauds Her Strength & Support For Manchester

While Ari and Jimmy kept the show light – from remixing Usher's hit "Yeah" into a country tune and impersonating Jennifer Coolidge in "Legally Blonde" – the 24-year-old got visibly shaken when Manchester was brought up.

"I know you haven't done any interviews, and I understand that. I just want to say thank you so much, for coming on our show and being strong … for entertaining and showing up," Jimmy told her. "Going back to Manchester and doing a benefit – I thought that was so awesome of you. I just think you're so awesome and so strong."

"Thank you," Ariana replied. The Grammy nominee appeared to fight back tears as she sniffled and looked away from the camera.