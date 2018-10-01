Ariana Grande Trolls Pete Davidson In Funny Instagram Comments

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson clearly have a comedic flair when it comes to their relationship.

Pete has stayed off of social media after claiming in July that there was too much nasty commentary on his Instagram account over the past couple months following his engagement to Ariana. But now the "SNL" star is dipping his toe back in on Instagram — and there's someone there to be his biggest and most cheeky fan. Ariana!

Pete returned to the 'gram on Sunday and shared a blurry polaroid pic of what appears to be him. "Hooray romano," he captioned the snap.