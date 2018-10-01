Ariana Grande Trolls Pete Davidson In Funny Instagram Comments

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson clearly have a comedic flair when it comes to their relationship.
Pete has stayed off of social media after claiming in July that there was too much nasty commentary on his Instagram account over the past couple months following his engagement to Ariana. But now the "SNL" star is dipping his toe back in on Instagram — and there's someone there to be his biggest and most cheeky fan. Ariana!
Pete returned to the 'gram on Sunday and shared a blurry polaroid pic of what appears to be him. "Hooray romano," he captioned the snap.
Ariana decided to chime in on his return to social media return with a couple cheeky comments.
"Where is the mixtape," she first wrote. "This is sick and ur page looks cool never post again," Ariana shot back in a second comment.
It's great to see Ariana showing a sense of humor with her own social media comments. Late last week the 25-year-old star took to her Twitter account to express that she needed a break. She tweeted, "Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."
Ariana has had a difficult summer. Numerous fans blamed her for the death of her ex Mac Miller, who died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old in September.
Ariana wrote a touching tribute to him on Instagram following his death.