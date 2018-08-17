Ariana Grande's Emotional Aretha Franklin Tribute Singing 'Natural Woman' Will Give You The Chills

The "Sweetener" singer also opened up to Fallon about her interactions with Aretha through the years.

"I met her a few times. We sang at the White House and she was so sweet and she was so cute, and I was like, 'How are you a real person?'" Ariana shared. "It’s an honor to have met her."

Ariana also revealed a special phone call she once had with the "Respect" singer.

"She called me one time, one time only, and she goes 'Hi, it’s Aretha,’ and I’m like, 'Franklin?!" Ariana shared, revealing that Aretha was hoping Ariana would listen to some music by one of her family members.

"I don’t remember because it was Aretha Franklin on the phone and I didn’t know what was happening," Ariana explained.

"I was like, "Oh my god, I’d be honored to listen. Thank you for thinking of me. Just text me the MP3 or something.’ And she was like, ‘Well, I don’t know how to do that so I’m just gonna send it to you.’ And then, like, four months later I got a package with a CD," Ariana said amid a giggle. "But it was nice. It was great."

