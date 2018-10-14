Ariana Grane & Pete Davidson Have Split (Report)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called it quits.
The couple has called off their engagement, according to multiple reports.
A source close to Ariana told People, "It was just way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone."
The pair say the timing was off on their relationship and while they still have love for one another, things are over romantically, a source close to the couple told TMZ.
Ariana has been going through a rough patch lately, dealing with the death of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7. The "God Is a Woman" star also recently canceled her performance at the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," but accompanied her fiancé and SNL cast member Pete Davidson to the taping. She later told her Twitter followers she needs a break from the spotlight, tweeting, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls" and "i’m so tired pls."
The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer was slated to make her return to the stage Saturday night at F--k Cancer's inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala, but called off her performance.
Ari and Pete started dating in May this year, but kept their relationship to themselves at the start. The singer and comedian were both fresh off of break-ups when they went public with their romance. Ari split with Mac Miller in May after dating almost 2 years. Pete called it quits with Cazzie David in earlier in the Spring. After a few weeks of dating, news broke that the new couple were engaged and Ari was spotted wearing an enormous 3-carat diamond ring.
