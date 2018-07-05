Ariel Winter's Boyfriend Levi Meaden Cheekily Grabs Her Tush In Fourth Of July Pic

Ariel Winter's boyfriend Levi Meaden got a little handsy at the Red White and Bootsy Fourth of July bash they went to on Wednesday At Nobu in Malibu!

In a photo posted to Ariel's Instagram, Levi can be seen grabbing her tush. Ariel is clad in a white romper and wore her hair down in sleek, straight strands. Her main squeeze also rocked an all-white ensemble. The pair also partied with tons of other celebrities at the famous bash, including her pal Joe Kaprielian.