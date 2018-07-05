Ariel Winter's Boyfriend Levi Meaden Cheekily Grabs Her Tush In Fourth Of July Pic

Ariel Winter's boyfriend Levi Meaden got a little handsy at the Red White and Bootsy Fourth of July bash they went to on Wednesday At Nobu in Malibu!
In a photo posted to Ariel's Instagram, Levi can be seen grabbing her tush. Ariel is clad in a white romper and wore her hair down in sleek, straight strands. Her main squeeze also rocked an all-white ensemble. The pair also partied with tons of other celebrities at the famous bash, including her pal Joe Kaprielian.
Based on the "Modern Family" star's Insta, a good time was had by all at the oceanside party.
Ariel and Levi have been dating for more than a year and definitely seem to be going strong!