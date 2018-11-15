Armie Hammer Apologizes Amid Stan Lee Flak, Thanks Jeffrey Dean Morgan For Calling Him An 'A**hat'

Armie's prickly take on the matter drew flak from Marvel fans, who criticized his rush to judgment and argued that there was no proper way to grieve.

"Maybe they're just remembering how it felt to meet him with those photos," one fan replied. "That's how I would feel. I never got the chance."

"If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” Armie wrote back, standing his ground. "Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."