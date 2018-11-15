Armie Hammer Apologizes Amid Stan Lee Flak, Thanks Jeffrey Dean Morgan For Calling Him An 'A**hat'

Armie Hammer is walking back his words.
The "Sorry To Bother You" actor issued a Twitter apology on Thursday, three days finding himself in hot water for his controversial critique of celebrity tributes to the late Stan Lee.
As A-listers took to social media this week to commemorate the 95-year-old's passing, many – including Robert Downey Jr., Hugh Jackman and Chris Pratt – attached photos of themselves alongside the comic book icon.
Armie, who worked with Stan on the animated film "Mighty 7: Beginnings," quickly slammed their method of eulogizing as self-centered.
"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
Armie's prickly take on the matter drew flak from Marvel fans, who criticized his rush to judgment and argued that there was no proper way to grieve.
"Maybe they're just remembering how it felt to meet him with those photos," one fan replied. "That's how I would feel. I never got the chance."
"If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” Armie wrote back, standing his ground. "Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."
The "On the Basis of Sex" star's tweets continued to draw condemnation – including from actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who suggested Armie was perhaps the one with the self-centered posts.
"Looks like you found a way to use [others'] ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” the "The Walking Dead" actor wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "You sound like a real a**hat."
It seems that Armie took the criticism to heart. On Thursday afternoon, the 32-year-old expressed regret over his "unnecessary" hot take – and even thanked Jeffrey for his profane words.
"While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true a**hat form – thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon," he wrote. "I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control."