Armie Hammer Shares Painful-Looking Beauty Treatment As He Preps For Oscar Awards

In the video, the beauty technician rubs the tool back and forth quickly and Armie then looks up at the camera and says, "Oscar prep." He captioned the video, "Pain is beauty.... #freethenipple #fasciascraping."



The hilarious video got mixed reactions. Some fans joked that they would "pay to do this treatment for Armie" while other fans were totally confused and asking why he needed to do the beauty routine in the first place.

There was one person who was definitely a fan of his hairy bod — "Watch What Happens Live!" host Andy Cohen! Andy quipped on Armie's post, "This is legit turning me on."

You gotta love Andy with the funny one-liners!

The 90th Oscars will be held this Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

