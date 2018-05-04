Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes Out For The First Time Since Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is officially back in action!

The "Terminator" star took to Twitter on Friday to share a health update with his fans and revealed he left his house for the first time since undergoing heart surgery to have a pulmonic valve replaced right before the Easter holidays. 

"Finally, this was the first time I went out after my surgery. Right here to my favorite place R&D restaurant in Santa Monica.

Arnold said with a big smile on his face. "It felt so good to finally be out and not to be a prisoner of my own home anymore. Ah, I love it."

He captioned his Twitter video, "Major update! It feels so good to be back and I remain so, so grateful to all of you for your healing thoughts!"

The new health update comes just weeks after the 70-year-old former Mr. Olympia released a video on Twitter about his recovery. At the time he said, "I can't say that I feel great, but I'm good." 

We're happy to see you feeling better in time for this warm weather, Arnie. 

