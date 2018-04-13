Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He's Doing 'Good' But 'Not Great' Following Heart Surgery

"Thank you so much for all your wishes and for all the cards, the phone calls, the emails and the texts from all around the world. I really appreciated that so much," he began.

"I just want you to know that I'm feeling much better. I can't say, even with my positive attitude that I'm great, because I'm not great yet. Great is a totally different level, but I am good. I feel good. I got good care, good doctors and good nurses — everything is fantastic."

And it looks like Arnold is finding time during his recovery to also brush up on some of his favorite hobbies.

"I'm playing a little bit of chess here to freshen my mind and my memory a little bit. We move forward. I will stay in touch with all of you," he closed the video.

Arnold underwent a scheduled heart procedure on March 29 in order to replace a pulmonic valve that he originally had surgery on in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect. The "Terminator" star was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on April 6, and has been recovering at home.

Following the news that he had heart surgery, fans were initially concerned that his prognosis was worse, but shortly after his medical treatment he shared a funny tweet that joked, "I'm back."