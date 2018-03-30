Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery: Report

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone heart surgery and his condition is stable, Access confirmed.

The "Terminator" star went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles for a procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997. Initial reports claimed that there were complications with his procedure, which led doctors to do open heart surgery. However, Arnold's team confirmed that was not the case, that the open heart surgery team was just on-call in case something went wrong.

"Yesterday Governor Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai to replace d a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997. That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement," Daniel Ketchell a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger shared.

"During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed. Governor Schwarzenegger's pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery in stable condition. We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts," Ketchell continued.

This is not the first time Arnold has had medical treatment for his heart. In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent elective heart surgery to replace an aortic valve.

Despite his heart problems, Arnold has maintained an extremely healthy lifestyle and is often spotted out in Santa Monica riding his bike or going to the gym. He regularly posts photos and videos of his rigorous fitness regime on his Instagram.