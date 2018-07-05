Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off His Ripped Body At The Beach With Hot Blonde!

No brightcove id
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is looking more and more like his bodybuilding dad!
The 20-year-old celebrated the Fourth of July in Malibu, California, at the beach and showed off his super ripped body in a set of swim trunks.
Joseph also enjoyed the company of a super gorgeous blonde named Savannah Wix, who appears to be his girlfriend. The pair posed for a Fourth of July snap on the beach. She was clad in a red bikini and he in a set of black swim trunks. Earlier in the day, Joseph recorded a funny video where he explained how it is important to start the Fourth of July holiday with a good breakfast and a set of sunglasses.
Joseph and Savannah both attend Pepperdine University and make multiple appearances on each other's Instagram accounts. She is an integrated marketing student and according to her blog she hopes to get into the music industry. He is reportedly studying business affairs. He also spends a lot of his spare time hanging out with his famous dad, who lives not far from the school.
Earlier in the week, Joseph and Savannah took in Dodgers game together. She captioned the photo, "I think I glove you."
Talk about a super awesome Fourth of July!