'Arrow,' 'Supernatural' & 'Riverdale' Stars React To The CW's Renewal News

The CW
announced Monday it had renewed 10 of its primetime shows for the 2018-2019 TV season, including
"Arrow," "Supernatural" and "Riverdale," and the
series' stars turned to social media to share their joy.
Jared Padalecki of "Supernatural," which was renewed for a fourteenth season, tweeted, "Thanks #SPNFamily !!!! Looks like y’all are gonna be seeing a bit more of the Winchester brothers."
"Arrow" star Stephen Amell wrote, "Season 7," and added a gif showing his character Oliver Queen, with the caption, "Look what you've done."
"Riverdale's" Marisol Nichols tweeted, "Hey everyone @CW_Riverdale is officially a go for Season 3 Thank you all for your love and support. We’ll see you soon!"
Co-star Casey Cott, who plays Kevin, tweeted, "Season THREE!"
"Happy Monday, happy April and happy day because 'Flash' was picked up for Season 5," "The Flash's" Danielle Panabaker said in a Twitter video.
The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" cast were together when they found out about their Season 4 pickup.
She shared a pic of the gang sharing the moment together (the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast are currently on tour). Rachel noted in her caption it will be the musical dramedy's last.
"Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," she tweeted.
"The odds of selling a tv show pitch are small. The odds of getting a pilot shot are even smaller. The odds of getting that show ordered to series are even smaller. The odds of getting past season one are even smaller. Because of @TheCW, #CrazyExGirlfriend beat the odds," she added.
"Supergirl's" Chyler Leigh tweeted, "YAAAAAS #SupergirlSeason4 I’m so grateful for another year of the #DanversSisters and honored to represent our #LGBTQ community through the heart and soul of #AlexDanvers Thank you @TheCWSupergirl @DCComics & @warnerbrostv Cheers Friends."
"Black Lightning" star Cress Williams retweeted several fans reacting to the news.
"Dynasty's" Elizabeth Gillies tweeted "Season 2" in between champagne flute emojis.
"Jane The Virgin" is getting a Season 5 and Andrea Navedo tweeted, "#Woop!Woop! #janethevirgin gets renewed for another season!!! #Season5 Thank you #CWNetwork #cbs #Jennieurman #grateful @cwjanethevirgin."
The CW will expand to a sixth night of programming for the upcoming 2018-2019 season, airing original shows on Sundays.
The full list of shows renewed are "Black Lightning," "Dynasty," "Arrow," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The Flash," "Jane the Virgin," "Riverdale," "Supergirl" and "Supernatural."
-- Jolie Lash