Ashley Iaconetti Says Jason Tartick Should Be The Next Bachelor

Ashley Iaconetti thinks Jason Tartick should be the next "Bachelor" after the 29-year-old banker was booted from "The Bachelorette" by Becca Kufrin on Monday night.

Ashley told Access in an interview on Tuesday, “I just think Jason is so much more charismatic and I also find Jason to be the kind of guy that girls will want to fight over. I don’t see it getting vicious with the other two.”

She continued, “We have to think of the runner up. Is the runner up going to be Garrett or Blake? Is he going to have priority over Jason?”

Ashley also feels that, “Garrett would be a Chris Soules bachelor,” referring to Season 19 where Chris was a man of few words, “which works if you have the most amazing cast of females.” Ashley was part of the Season 19 cast.

Ashley, who recently became engaged to another "Bachelor" franchise alum Jared Haibon, has been vocal about her opinions on the hit reality show this season, telling Access that Season 29 has been all about Colton Underwood the virgin, but she feels like there's a lot more to this season.

She recently told Access that she was the "token virgin" for the franchise, so she's happy that Colton has taken that off her plate.

Tell us what you think about Jason potentially being the next Bachelor?