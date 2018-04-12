Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Cuddle Up At A Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Ashton Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are ready to play ball!

The happy couple hit the Los Angeles Dodgers Game against the Oakland As on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Mila was dressed in a Dodger blue sweatshirt while Ashton showed his support for the home team with an orange LA hat. The duo was all smiles during the game, and at one point Mila lovingly rested her head on Ashton's shoulder.

It looks like it's going to be a star-packed season for the Dodgers. On Tuesday, Brad Pitt was spotted in the stands at the team's matchup against the As.

And Ashton and Mila are definitely LA athletic aficionados. They're regularly spotted in the stands at various athletic games from baseball to basketball to hockey. In fact, last year they got caught on the kiss cam at a LA Kings game and made sure to go for a smooch that fans wouldn't soon forget.

Love these two!

WATCH: Brad Pitt Hits Up LA Dodgers Game & Has A Total Blast