Asia Argento Not Under Investigation By LAPD For Rape, But SVU Is Reaching Out To Alleged Victim

Asia Argento, one of the women at the center of the #MeToo movement after she claimed Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her, is now being accused of sexual misconduct herself.

The New York Times reported that Asia once paid hush money to the tune of $380,000 to silence underage actor Jimmy Bennett after she allegedly sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room. Bennett claimed that in 2013, a then 37-year-old Argento assaulted him in a California hotel just two months past his 17th birthday. The age of consent in California is 18.

A source told NBC News Investigations that the Special Victims Unit in Los Angeles is looking into the matter, but no reports have been filed with the LA County Sheriff's Department at this time as reported by the New York Times.

The department's Special Victim's Unit, which handles child sex crimes cases, is reaching out to the alleged involved party/victim to determine whether to open a criminal investigation and take a report.

This is described by law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation as "a preliminary inquiry."

"It's a proactive approach" the source shared with NBC News Investigations. "We understand the interest and concern that a crime might have been committed."