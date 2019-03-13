Aunt Becky Was In School Admission Scandal In ‘Full House’ Episode In 1993, But Guess What She Did!?

It looks like “Full House” thought about a school admissions scandal for Lori Loughlin aka Aunt Becky long before she ever got embroiled in her latest real-life alleged college admissions scandal!

In the 1993 “Full House” episode of “Be True to Your Preschool” Loughlin, who starred as Becky Katsopolis, and her husband, Jesse, were having trouble getting their twin toddlers into a fancy preschool called Bouton Hall in San Francisco. Becky finds out that Jesse totally lied on the twins’ application and made them out to be way more advanced than they were — saying the kids speak multiple languages and are rockstar bassoon players. He also said that he was an ambassador! Becky catches wind of the whole scam — and after chastising Jessie — goes to the school’s admissions director and sets the record straight.

The audience learned a valuable lesson and Aunt Becky is praised for her ability to be honest!

Hmmm… it looks like that might not be the case in real life. On Tuesday, Laughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people allegedly involved in a college admissions scandal. In unsealed court documents from Boston, Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella, into University of Southern California. They also allegedly lied about their children’s athletic prowess to help them be “recruits” for the crew team.

Story still developing there…. Where is Aunt Becky now!?

WATCH: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter On College Admissions

