Ava DuVernay To Receive Excellence in Media Award At GLAAD Awards

Ava DuVernay will be honored with her very own GLAAD Award.

GLAAD announced that Ava will receive the Excellence in Media Award at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday, May 5 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The Excellence in Media Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Previous Excellence in Media Award honorees include Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Billy Crystal, Vanessa Redgrave, and Diane Sawyer.

She joins previously announced honoree Samira Wiley who will receive the Vito Russo Award, presented by Alexis Bledel.