'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Features Epic Showdown With Thanos

The 'Avengers' are back!

In the latest trailer for the hotly-anticipated "Avengers: Infinity War," The Avengers must team up to try and bring down Thanos, in what looks like an extremely deadly and epic showdown. The action-packed trailer shows almost every one of our favorite characters — Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange — in perilous positions as they try and battle Thanos.

As usual, there are still the occasional funny and witty exchanges, this time with Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) explaining to Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that his plan is terrible and he could make a better one.

Check out the new trailer below!