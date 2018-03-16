'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Features Epic Showdown With Thanos

The 'Avengers' are back!

In the latest trailer for the hotly-anticipated  "Avengers: Infinity War," The Avengers must team up to try and bring down Thanos, in what looks like an extremely deadly and epic showdown. The action-packed trailer shows almost every one of our favorite characters — Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange — in perilous positions as they try and battle Thanos. 

As usual, there are still the occasional funny and witty exchanges, this time with Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) explaining to Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that his plan is terrible and he could make a better one. 

Check out the new trailer below! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News