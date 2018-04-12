Avril Lavigne Is In The 'Homestretch' Of Finishing Her Next Album

Avril Lavigne dropped a big hint to fans on Wednesday that her much-anticipated album is right around the corner. 

The "Complicated" singer shared a post on Instagram that read, "Homestrech b**ches" and appeared to show her putting the final touches on some music. 

Homestretch Bitches

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Avril's latest album release. In January, she told them that her upcoming album was coming soon and would be "personal, dear, intimate, dramatic, raw, powerful, strong and unexpected."

She's also been sharing plenty of hints on social media about who she's been collaborating with. In recent Instagram posts she's been sharing the studio with Zane Carney and Stephan Moccio. 

Her upcoming record will be her first release on her new record label, BMG. 

