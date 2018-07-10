Awkward! Hailey Baldwin Previously Shipped Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

Well, this is awkward. Before Hailey Baldwin stole Justin Bieber's heart, she was a major Jelena shipper!
After news broke that the "Sorry" singer popped the question to his supermodel boo, some of Hailey's tweets to Justin from 2012 began to resurface – including posts supporting his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Selena.
In a reply to a fan dated Jan 8, 2012, Hailey called the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star "flawless" and also proved she's always had feelings for the Biebs.
"She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone," she wrote.
In another since-deleted tweet from 2011, the "Drop the Mic" host gushed over Jelena's fairy-tale romance. Outlets like Elle and The Cut found screenshots of the post and it's yet another hilarious reminder that a lot can change in seven years.
"I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word," Hailey wrote.
Despite her support for Jelena, Hailey might have predicted the two wouldn't have worked out after all. On Monday, a photo resurfaced of Hailey holding on to a copy of M Magazine featuring the "Back To You" singer on the cover. Ironically, the headline reads, "Why Selena knows she won't Marry Justin."
Looks like Hailey and Justin were fated from the start!