Ayesha Curry Showers Hubby Steph Curry With Love On His 30th Birthday

Ayesha Curry is showing her husband some major birthday love!
The Food Network host – who has been married to NBA star Steph Curry since 2011 – posted a heartfelt message for her Golden State Warriors hubby to mark his 30th birthday.
"Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life," Ayesha wrote. You are a blessing to me and everyone around you! Best father, best husband. Best darn everything!!!!! I’ve watched you go through your entire 20’s with grace, honor, respectability, humility and a God fearing love that is to be admired. I cannot wait to see what your 30’s have in store for you. The best has yet to come my darling. If you can even believe it. I Love you old man!!!!!!!! Enjoy your Jersey year chooch."
VIDEO: Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry Are Expecting Baby No. 3
Ayesha's sweet post was accompanied by a series of family photos with Steph and his lookalike daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.
The mom of two – who has a third little one on the way – also took fans behind the scenes of her birthday prep on Instagram. While Steph was at a morning practice, Ayesha shared videos of her cooking a decadent brunch for her hubby – a salmon sandwich with caramelized brown sugar bacon and homemade french fries.
But the 28-year-old's biggest birthday gift for her husband came on Monday night. Ayesha threw a huge surprise birthday bash for Steph, inviting her husband's friends and teammates. Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, rapper E-40, hip-hop artist Lecrae and Warrior Kevin Durant all made the guest list – as did Riley and Ryan, who took on the dance floor in matching red dresses.
"I don’t even know what to say about last night! Thank you [Ayesha Curry] for bringing this to life and helping me celebrate the 30th in the best way...with my family, friends, teammates, and errybody else!" Steph wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
Ayesha also basked in the success of the big night.
"When the surprise birthday plans go through without a hitch or a snitch," she wrote on Instagram the next day. "So proud and grateful for everyone who came through last night to make #sc30th the best night for my baybay."
