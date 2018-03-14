Ayesha Curry Showers Hubby Steph Curry With Love On His 30th Birthday

Ayesha Curry is showing her husband some major birthday love!

The Food Network host – who has been married to NBA star Steph Curry since 2011 – posted a heartfelt message for her Golden State Warriors hubby to mark his 30th birthday.

"Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life," Ayesha wrote. You are a blessing to me and everyone around you! Best father, best husband. Best darn everything!!!!! I’ve watched you go through your entire 20’s with grace, honor, respectability, humility and a God fearing love that is to be admired. I cannot wait to see what your 30’s have in store for you. The best has yet to come my darling. If you can even believe it. I Love you old man!!!!!!!! Enjoy your Jersey year chooch."