Baby Stormi Webster Cheers On Travis Scott During His Performance And It's Totally Adorable

Stormi Webster is already Travis Scott's biggest fan!
On Tuesday night, the 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram to post an adorable video of his 9-month-old daughter Stormi cheering him on from backstage!
Stormi danced and squealed with glee in pair of camo overalls as she watched her dad perform on the big screen at Madison Square Garden.
Baby Stormi and Travis' girlfriend Kylie Jenner have decided to join him on his national "Astroworld" tour that began in mid-November.
The 21-year-old "Kylie Cosmetics" mogul posted a few photos from her "hubby's" special night in NYC including her OOTD and a sweet photo backstage with Travis.
Stormi is Kylie and Travis' first child together and it is clear that the parenting couple couldn’t be more in love with her – especially now that she is a *huge* fan of her daddy!