More answers have been revealed about the sudden death of former “Bachelor” contestant Cristy Caserta.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ on Monday, Cristy, 38, died due to an enlarged heart and an overactive thyroid.

Cristy appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelor” to compete for Brad Womack’s heart in 2011.

She died on October 4, 2018, after she suffered an apparent seizure during a class at a local school in Sunrise, Florida. Cristy’s fellow classmates called 911 and she was taken to Westside Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m.

The Florida native was eliminated in the first week of Season 15, which Emily Maynard went on to win. Emily later split with Brad months after their engagement. Emily paid tribute to Cristy when she received word of her death, as did Ashley Spivey who was also on Brad’s season.

“Being on a show like “The Bachelor,” you truly form relationships that are so special because it’s an experience no one else can relate to,” Emily told Us Weekly. “I’m grateful for my memories with Cristy and will be praying for her family and friends.”

Ashley also spoke to Us about Cristy’s passing in October.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken about Cristy. She was one of the kindest people I met on the first night of the show and she continued to be an amazing friend,” Ashley said.

“She was as smart and funny as she was beautiful. She will be deeply missed in this world.”