'The Bachelor' Alum's Wells Adams Pens Adorable Birthday Tribute To GF Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams really loves Sarah Hyland!

"The Bachelor" alum penned a super sweet message to his girlfriend Sarah Hyland on her 28th birthday.

He shared three loved up photos of him holding and kissing his lady on Nov. 24.

It’s that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff. Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most. Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!

"It's that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World series kind of stuff," he wrote.

"Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You're perfect and I love you most," he added. "Now pack your bags, cus baby, we're jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!"

The "Modern Family" star also shared a cute birthday photo, posting a pic of her loungin in a bikini, holding a pineapple cup with a fun crazy straw.

"27. You were amazing. 28? Whatcha got for me?" she wrote.

27. You were amazing. 28? Whatcha got for me?

Wells also seemed to be a fan of the sultry photo and left a wild comment.

"Ummmm. I got something for ya," he wrote

Seems like the couple is super happy!

-- Stephanie Swaim

