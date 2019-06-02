‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Raven Gates And Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged After Dreamy Proposal!

There’s another “Bachelor” wedding coming soon! “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” alums Raven Gates, 27, and Adam Gottschalk are engaged!

The happy couple announced the news on Instagram alongside a series of snaps from their dreamy proposal. In shots posted on Adam’s Instagram account he’s seen getting down on one on top of a building overlooking their home city of Dallas, Texas.

Adam is wearing a suit while Raven is clad in a black spaghetti strap dress. The shocked bride-to-be was totally overcome with emotion as her main squeeze proposed and is seen afterward with a mile-wide grin as she admired her new bling.

The whole proposal was captured by photographer Courtney Elizabeth Matthews and it was basically right out of an episode of “The Bachelor.”

Raven shared this sweet message alongside the pics on her Instagram. “I’m keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… 💞Always 💞 . . . . . May 31, 2019 📷: @courtneyelizabethmatthews .”

Adam kept his message short, just noting that they got engaged on Friday afternoon.

The duo have been dating since finding each other on “Bachelor In Paradise” – after they didn’t find love on their respective seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” The two have been going strong ever since they met in Mexico.

In fact, recently Raven said that she and Adam talk marriage all the time!

And they already have the seal of approval of tons of Bachelor Nation favorites.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who are now dating, both had happy comments for the couple.

“Omgomgomg YES love this and love you two,” she wrote.

Jason congratulated them and said they should get together and celebrate!

“Adam did good on that ring,” new dad Arie Luyendyk Jr. wrote on Gates’ post while he said, “Congrats you two!” on Gottschalk’s post.”Yay!!! So happy for you guys!” former Bachelorette Joelle Fletcher captioned.

Congrats to the happy couple!