Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Gushes Over Boyfriend Adam Gottschalk: 'I Continue To Fall More In Love'

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are still going strong!
"The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum gushed over her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, June 28. Raven shared romantic lyrics from Kacey Musgraves' song "Butterflies" in the caption, along with her own personal tribute for Adam.
"Adam is my favorite person," Raven wrote. "I'm thankful he is the man he is. He sets an example for how every man should treat a woman. Don't get me wrong he puts me in my place, but he also loves every bit of me. I don't think I could love him more, but I continue to fall more in love with him everyday. #love."
The couple began dating last summer during Season 4 of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise." Even though they didn't get engaged on the show, they've maintained their long-distance relationship, and the lovebirds often make appearances on each other's Instagram accounts.
Raven previously appeared on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor," while Adam was one of Rachel Lindsay's suitors on "The Bachelorette."
Meanwhile, fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth called off their engagement this week.
"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement," they announced in a statement. "We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."
-- Gabi Duncan