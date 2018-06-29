Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Gushes Over Boyfriend Adam Gottschalk: 'I Continue To Fall More In Love'

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are still going strong!

"The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum gushed over her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, June 28. Raven shared romantic lyrics from Kacey Musgraves' song "Butterflies" in the caption, along with her own personal tribute for Adam.

"Adam is my favorite person," Raven wrote. "I'm thankful he is the man he is. He sets an example for how every man should treat a woman. Don't get me wrong he puts me in my place, but he also loves every bit of me. I don't think I could love him more, but I continue to fall more in love with him everyday. #love."