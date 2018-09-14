'Bachelor In Paradise' Couple Chris & Krystal Say Being 'Villains' Brought Them Closer Together: 'We Grew From It'

"I think it was hard for both of us to go through those journeys individually," Krystal agreed. "However, it's what brought us together and it made us appreciate what we do have. Now to feel the love and support for our relationship from Bachelor Nation, it just feels incredible because we had the hard road. We stayed true to who we were and we grew from it. We found our potential after finding each other. We really just are better together."



Although the couple's relationship seems to only be getting stronger, they aren't rushing to the altar any time soon.

"We're not really sure on the date yet," Krystal said. "I think our big focus is just that next step of moving in together and getting our place. Then if it feels natural to have that discussion and set a date, then we will when it feels right. But we're not in a rush for anything. We're just allowing things to unfold effortlessly."