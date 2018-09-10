'Bachelor In Paradise' Season Finale Sneak Peek: Kendall Shoots Down Joe The Grocer's Proposal Plans

It looks like not everyone will leave paradise with a ring on their finger. In the season finale of "Bachelor In Paradise," Joe the Grocer tries to talk to Kendall about what it might be like to be engaged before the season ends and she seems to take the wind right out of his proposal.







Joe begins by explaining that he knows that Kendall is afraid of commitment and he's not sure she's ready to take the next step.

"I feel like there's something special between Kendall and I. I came here scared of commitment and now I'm dating the girl who is petrified of commitment. She got me to a place where I want to end up with her," he tells the camera during his confessional.





But when he talks to Kendall about his plans for the "next steps" — she unequivocally shuts him down.





"Maybe we'll get engaged," Joe says to Kendall.





You're not serious about it," Kendall quips back and tells him she's trying to avoid serious conversations at all costs.





"If I get down on one knee in a few days…," Joe continued to ponder.





Kendall then promptly stands up and says she needs to sleep on their conversation and she feels weird — and then she walks away.





