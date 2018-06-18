'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged!

Jared, 29, got down on one knee and proposed this weekend while they were down in Mexico for a taping of "Bachelor In Paradise." People confirmed the happy news with an Instagram photo of the thrilled couple during their proposal. Ashley looks absolutely over the moon with excitement, with her head tilted back as she laughs about the incredible moment. Ashley is rocking a stunning, bright yellow strapless dress.

The duo have had an on-again, off-again romance for three years as their relationship played out on reality TV. Fans remember Ashley, 30, being left brokenhearted on the second season of "BIP" in 2015 when Jared didn’t seem to see her in a romantic way. And while the pair didn't have an instant romanic connection, their friendship did build over the years.

During an interview with Access in May when they announced their relationship, Jared and Ashley discussed why it was important for them to explain how their happily ever after finally came together.