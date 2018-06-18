'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged!
Jared, 29, got down on one knee and proposed this weekend while they were down in Mexico for a taping of "Bachelor In Paradise." People confirmed the happy news with an Instagram photo of the thrilled couple during their proposal. Ashley looks absolutely over the moon with excitement, with her head tilted back as she laughs about the incredible moment. Ashley is rocking a stunning, bright yellow strapless dress.
The duo have had an on-again, off-again romance for three years as their relationship played out on reality TV. Fans remember Ashley, 30, being left brokenhearted on the second season of "BIP" in 2015 when Jared didn’t seem to see her in a romantic way. And while the pair didn't have an instant romanic connection, their friendship did build over the years.
During an interview with Access in May when they announced their relationship, Jared and Ashley discussed why it was important for them to explain how their happily ever after finally came together.
"Our story is so complex," Ashley told Access. "It's so long and people have watched it, but they've only seen certain chapters."
"It is all about the timing," Ashley added.
"For a very long time, I was unwilling to fight. You fight for the one you want to be with. Realistically as well, we've grown as individuals and we've been able to do that because we've been friends," Jared added.
He explained that the timing did line up just right for them and he was finally ready to fight for what he wanted — which was Ashley. The pair revealed the fan reaction to their finally getting together has been incredible too.
"It makes me very happy — it fills my heart with joy," Jared said to Access. "Someone just said, Jared just went totally Nicholas Sparks on us."
It looks like these two officially got their rom-com ending!
