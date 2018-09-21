'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger Are Dating

Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger didn't appear in any of the same episodes during Season 5 filming of "Bachelor In Paradise," but it looks like love has blossomed for the pair after the show!

The duo have been popping up in each other's Instagram feeds, seemingly confirming that somehow they got connected after the show concluded and sparks flew.

Jacqueline briefly appeared in "BIP" this season, but her journey there was cut short pretty quickly. Jordan, who hails from New Zealand and appeared on "Bachelor Winter Games," also hit Mexico this year for "BIP," but arrived after Jacqueline had already left. He ended up dating Cassandra Ferguson.

While it's not totally clear how they met, it looks like things are going well for them. Jacqueline, 27, and Jordan, 34, hit Burning Man together in Nevada and posed for some loved up pics.