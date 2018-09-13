'Bachelor In Paradise's' Chris & Krystal Weigh In On Jordan & Jenna's Shocking Split: 'He Has Our Support'

He added, "We really wish them the best of luck, and if they have to part ways, it's completely understandable. I stand by Jordan every step of the way and agree with any decision that he makes going forward."

Krystal echoed her fiancé's sentiments. "It's tough because we got to know both of them really well, and Jenna and I became good friends," she said. "So hearing those allegations was really shocking. We really just hope they're not true because we thought they made a great match. But if it is true, we just hope they can both heal and find a time to come together and get some closure and then move forward."

WATCH: Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper Joked About Having Babies Before Split