'Bachelor In Paradise's' Chris & Krystal Weigh In On Jordan & Jenna's Shocking Split: 'He Has Our Support'

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are sending their full support to Jordan Kimball!
The "Bachelor in Paradise" couple, who got engaged on Tuesday night's Season 5 finale, spoke with Access exclusively about Jordan's breakup with Jenna Cooper following a shocking cheating scandal.
The 26-year-old male model announced he was parting ways with his fiancée just one day after Reality Steve published screenshots of alleged text messages between Jenna and an unidentified man.
"I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship," Jordan wrote in part. "It breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It's dropped me."
The 29-year-old social media manager later issued a statement via Instagram denying the claims against her. "I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide," she wrote, adding, "I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof."
But Jordan's "Bachelor in Paradise" co-stars Chris and Krystal already have his back, whether or not the allegations are correct.
"Jordan is a really good friend of mine, and he has our support 100 percent every step of the way," Chris told Access. "Right now, we're trying to figure out the validity of it, but he's heartbroken. He's a very family-oriented guy, so for him to get down on one knee, he wouldn't do that without having the reassurance in his heart that he was doing something right that he believed in, and that's solely based on how passionate of a man he is."
(ABC)
He added, "We really wish them the best of luck, and if they have to part ways, it's completely understandable. I stand by Jordan every step of the way and agree with any decision that he makes going forward."
Krystal echoed her fiancé's sentiments. "It's tough because we got to know both of them really well, and Jenna and I became good friends," she said. "So hearing those allegations was really shocking. We really just hope they're not true because we thought they made a great match. But if it is true, we just hope they can both heal and find a time to come together and get some closure and then move forward."
WATCH: Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper Joked About Having Babies Before Split
-- Gabi Duncan