'Bachelor In Paradise's' Chris & Krystal Weigh In On Jordan & Jenna's Shocking Split: 'He Has Our Support'

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are sending their full support to Jordan Kimball!

The "Bachelor in Paradise" couple, who got engaged on Tuesday night's Season 5 finale, spoke with Access exclusively about Jordan's breakup with Jenna Cooper following a shocking cheating scandal.

The 26-year-old male model announced he was parting ways with his fiancée just one day after Reality Steve published screenshots of alleged text messages between Jenna and an unidentified man.

To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall. When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have.

"I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship," Jordan wrote in part. "It breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It's dropped me."

The 29-year-old social media manager later issued a statement via Instagram denying the claims against her. "I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide," she wrote, adding, "I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof."

I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide. I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.

But Jordan's "Bachelor in Paradise" co-stars Chris and Krystal already have his back, whether or not the allegations are correct.

"Jordan is a really good friend of mine, and he has our support 100 percent every step of the way," Chris told Access. "Right now, we're trying to figure out the validity of it, but he's heartbroken. He's a very family-oriented guy, so for him to get down on one knee, he wouldn't do that without having the reassurance in his heart that he was doing something right that he believed in, and that's solely based on how passionate of a man he is."

He added, "We really wish them the best of luck, and if they have to part ways, it's completely understandable. I stand by Jordan every step of the way and agree with any decision that he makes going forward."

Krystal echoed her fiancé's sentiments. "It's tough because we got to know both of them really well, and Jenna and I became good friends," she said. "So hearing those allegations was really shocking. We really just hope they're not true because we thought they made a great match. But if it is true, we just hope they can both heal and find a time to come together and get some closure and then move forward."

