'The Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Snags Scripted TV Series

"While everyone else from the 'Bachelor' was busy chugging mimosas day and night, flying across the country to hang out at different bars and clubs, and spending all their time pretending to date each other to gain Instagram followers, I've been consistently working my a** off to continue my career path moving into film and scripted television," Chad revealed to Access.

The 28-year-old Oklahoma native shares that he has already begun filming the pilot! Chad will both star and co-produce this new project. The show is created by former "Melrose Place" writer, Bruce Bellocchi. Eva Mendes’ brother, Carlos Mendes, will also be one of Chad's fellow co-stars.

