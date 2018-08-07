'The Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Snags Scripted TV Series

The deli meat lovin’ bad boy has a new gig!
(Instagram)
Chad Johnson, who first competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on "The Bachelorette" and later made a quick appearance on "Bachelor in Paradise," has moved on from reality to scripted tv! "Bad Chad" landed himself a promising TV role after he says he hustled in his post-Bachelorette life.
"While everyone else from the 'Bachelor' was busy chugging mimosas day and night, flying across the country to hang out at different bars and clubs, and spending all their time pretending to date each other to gain Instagram followers, I've been consistently working my a** off to continue my career path moving into film and scripted television," Chad revealed to Access.
The 28-year-old Oklahoma native shares that he has already begun filming the pilot! Chad will both star and co-produce this new project. The show is created by former "Melrose Place" writer, Bruce Bellocchi. Eva Mendes’ brother, Carlos Mendes, will also be one of Chad's fellow co-stars.
We can't wait to see if this "Bachelorette" bad boy will also be just as controversial in his new series!
-- Lauren Herbert